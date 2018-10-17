3 steps to create a 21st-century work culture

There was a time when it was perfectly acceptable for leaders and managers to rule with an iron fist. If a subordinate didn’t want to perform a task as assigned—or, God forbid, offered up a better alternative to an old way of doing things—he or she was given a stern talking-to, written up, or even fired.

When the command-and-control leadership style prevailed, employee engagement, commitment, and innovative thinking all suffered. These days, knowing that the do-as-I-say approach doesn’t work anymore, companies across all industries are adapting their management styles to accommodate this new world of work.

Instead of expecting their leaders, managers, and supervisors to act as prescriptive authoritarians, organizations of all sizes must take the time to design human-centric workplaces that invite—and thrive on—independent thinking, collaboration, and innovation.

Here are three steps to upgrade your culture:

1. Give your current policies, guidebooks, and new-hire materials a once-over. If your organization has been doing things the same way for decades, then a “culture upgrade” is probably well overdue. A great place to start is with the handbooks and policies that your predecessors came up with back when command-and-control was still the norm.

Then, take this step right now: Look for any language or commands that paint a picture of a company where the “my way or the highway” mind-set clearly prevails. Talk to both employees and managers about what’s missing and what approach they’d be more receptive to. Look at what other companies in your industry (or, of your size) are using. Then work to change, modify, and soften the language in a way that blends well with today’s “human” workplace.

2. Sit in on some management meeting and training sessions. These can be real eye-openers for corporate leaders who aren’t always able to get out and work on the front lines with their employees. Be the “fly on the wall” at these meetings, observe the interactions between employees and their bosses, and make a note of any areas that need improvement. If you notice that one or more managers are talking down to their subordinates, this is a clear sign that command-and-control is still in full force in your organization.