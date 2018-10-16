advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:01 pm

How to watch the Ted Cruz-Beto O’Rourke debate live online

How to watch the Ted Cruz-Beto O’Rourke debate live online
[Photos: Flickr user Gage Skidmore; Flickr user Inter-American Dialogue]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

While few people in the world probably want to watch Ted Cruz for an hour, plenty of people want to see his rival, Beto O’Rourke, the upstart candidate hoping to unseat Cruz in the U.S. Senate. The two candidates will face off tonight in San Antonio, Texas, for their second debate. The event begins at 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET).

O’Rourke broke Senate fundraising records in his campaign–raising $38 million over the past three months, the most of any Senate candidate in history–but he is far from a shoo-in. In fact, some polls put Cruz ahead of O’Rourke by as much as nine points. That’s why this debate is so important to O’Rourke. If he performs well, he may still be able to sway some Texas voters.

Here’s how to watch all the action online:

  • San Antonio’s KENS5 will air the debate live. The TV station will also have a livestream on its website and YouTube channel.
  • Several Texas news outlets are airing the debate on Facebook including KENS5 and WFAA.
  • The debate will also air on C-Span.
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company