How to watch the Ted Cruz-Beto O’Rourke debate live online

While few people in the world probably want to watch Ted Cruz for an hour, plenty of people want to see his rival, Beto O’Rourke, the upstart candidate hoping to unseat Cruz in the U.S. Senate. The two candidates will face off tonight in San Antonio, Texas, for their second debate . The event begins at 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET).

O’Rourke broke Senate fundraising records in his campaign–raising $38 million over the past three months, the most of any Senate candidate in history–but he is far from a shoo-in. In fact, some polls put Cruz ahead of O’Rourke by as much as nine points. That’s why this debate is so important to O’Rourke. If he performs well, he may still be able to sway some Texas voters.

Here’s how to watch all the action online: