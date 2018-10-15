CEOs: Ask these 4 questions rather than buy a ping-pong table for your office

A lot of my fellow tech CEOs attempt to inspire employee engagement by creating a fun work environment . You know what I’m talking about: endless snacks, ping-pong tables, on-site gyms, and bike repair shops. Don’t get me wrong–all of these amenities are super neat–but I can’t say that I’ve had an employee quit because no one filled the jar of Peanut Butter M&Ms for a couple of days.

Ultimately, I’ve found that there are two things that employees really care about: their future and the company’s future–in that order. The perks I describe above are just a bonus.

The thing is, creating a great work environment takes time and effort. So if you’re a CEO who wants to make your workplace better, don’t just buy your employees a ping-pong table. Ask these questions:

1. Does every single employee understand where the company is heading?

C-suite leaders talk about the future of the company all the time. In fact, sometimes, we talk about it so much that we forget the rest of our workforce isn’t privy to these discussions. According to Gallup, only 41% of employees understand their company’s overall direction.

That’s not high enough. Every single employee in your organization should have a clear view of where the company is heading and what objectives matter most to the business. To help your your employees understand the future and vision of the company, do the following:

Schedule a regular cadence of all-hands meetings to talk about the future, important objectives, significant changes, and (most importantly) why the company made the decisions they did or implemented those changes.

Show employees how the company is structured and why. For this exercise, visual is best.

Encourage collaboration and honesty by allowing employees to ask anonymous questions during all-hands meetings. You can have employees submit questions beforehand or use a forum-like tool where they can post comments and questions in real time.

Repeat yourself. Marketing expert Dr. Jeffrey Lant formulated the “Rule of Seven,” which states that messages don’t resonate until they’re repeated seven times over an 18-month period.

Following the meeting, distribute a summary or slide deck to all employees.

2. Do employees understand how their work contributes to larger objectives?

It’s not enough for employees to understand where the company is headed; they must also know where their work fits in the bigger picture. Most people aren’t satisfied with clocking in, completing tasks, and clocking out. And according to a survey by Harris Interactive and Franklin Covey Co., 80% of workers have no clear line of sight between their tasks and organizational goals.

Make sure your employees know that their work matters by ensuring that each person on your team clearly understands the company vision and objectives. Set goals with your team that align with them, and make sure to share your progress along the way.