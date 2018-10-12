If you plan to eat Skittles in 2019, be careful

Next Halloween, cherry- and orange-flavored Skittles will be usurped by flavors with scary-sounding names like Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry. While those sound like the desiccated remains of what happens when you buy too much fruit at the farmer’s market, Skittles is turning them into a delicious(?) new treat called Zombie Skittles, Delish reports .

Come 2019, Skittles isn’t just sticking with fun names, though: Sprinkled throughout each bag will be a few candies that will taste like rotting zombies, just the flavor everyone wants to find in their trick-or-treat bag.

No word yet on exactly what these yucky-tasting candies will taste like. We’ll leave it up to your imagination to decide how, exactly, Skittles execs know how to replicate the taste of a rotting zombie.