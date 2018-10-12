Zum, an Uber-like service for kids, is expanding—and parents can’t wait

Over the last three years, Zūm has safely driven more than 500,000 children over 3 million miles—no parents required. The Uber-like service ushers kids ages 5 and up to and from school or to after-school activities, making it easier for busy parents to juggle schedules.

Rides with thoroughly vetted drivers, in thoroughly inspected cars, start at just $8 for carpool rides (per child for a one-way trip) and $16 for a single (non-carpool) ride if your precious angel can’t handle other people’s children. If you can’t make it home from work in time—or really don’t want to sit through another recorder lesson—you can tack on childcare or chaperoning for $6 per 15-minute increment. Check out the price estimator here.

But the company isn’t just for harried parents trying to be in three places at once as they usher one kid to soccer, another to violin, and, you know, hold down a job, too. In the great pursuit of multiple revenue streams, Zūm also partners with school districts to shuttle children around, providing an alternative to school buses. As a result of its partnership with Bay Area schools, it announced today that it has saved the district a whopping $15 million in just 18 months. The company is so popular with parents and schools that its revenue has grown an impressive 300% year over year since 2017.

Zūm also said today that it signed 103 new school district partners in the last year, and has spread its service to Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. And that sound you hear? It’s the excited squeals of parents across the country jumping up and down, hoping Zūm heads to their city next.