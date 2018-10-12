Report: Turkey claims to have recording of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing by Saudis

Turkish officials have told U.S. officials that they have audio recordings and visual evidence that proves Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, the Post reports .

Khashoggi, who disappeared earlier this month, was critical of the Saudi regime, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Turkish officials have said he was killed by the Saudis, but Saudi Arabia has fiercely denied any connections to his disappearance, saying he left the consulate unharmed. Khashoggi reportedly came to the consulate to pick up paperwork relating to his planned marriage, and his fiancee has said she didn’t see him leave the facility.

Meanwhile, Turkish officials are reportedly investigating whether his Apple Watch transmitted any data that could aid in the investigation, Reuters reports.

Senators from both parties have called on the Trump administration to impose sanctions if Saudi Arabia is found to be responsible for Khashoggi’s death, and some prominent businesses have distanced themselves from the regime since his disappearance. So far, the White House has been reluctant to assign blame or to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

“I know they’re talking about different kinds of sanctions, but they’re spending $110 billion on military equipment and on things that create jobs, like jobs and others for this country,” President Trump said Thursday. “I don’t like the concept of stopping an investment of $110 billion into the United States.”