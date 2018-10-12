How to watch ABC’s “Being Melania” without a TV

Even though it hasn’t fully aired yet, Melania Trump’s sit-down interview with ABC News correspondent Tom Llamas has been attracting controversy all week. The network released a number of clips and quotes from the interview in the lead-up to a special called Being Melania: The First Lady, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Each teaser seemed to go more viral than the last. The first lady attracted criticism, for instance, for her comments on the #MeToo movement, in which she said women should be prepared to present “really hard evidence” if they are going to accuse men of sexual assault. Trump also received fierce blowback over her decision to wear a colonial-style pith helmet in Kenya, where the sit-down with Llamas took place.
All of which is a way of saying it should be quite an interview. If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the ABC News special live without cable, I’ve rounded up a few options below.
- ABC online or mobile: For viewers with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider, you can stream live ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or via its iOS and Android mobile apps. Of course, cord-cutters typically don’t have these credentials, but you can always try borrowing a login from a friend or parent.
- Standalone streaming services: A number of popular streaming services offer access to live streams of ABC, including PS Vue, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Now. These services are easy to cancel and some may be offering free promotions, so you can test them out without committing. Remember that ABC may not be offered in all areas on these services, so check your zip code first before you sign up.