How to watch ABC’s “Being Melania” without a TV

Even though it hasn’t fully aired yet, Melania Trump’s sit-down interview with ABC News correspondent Tom Llamas has been attracting controversy all week. The network released a number of clips and quotes from the interview in the lead-up to a special called Being Melania: The First Lady, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC .

Each teaser seemed to go more viral than the last. The first lady attracted criticism, for instance, for her comments on the #MeToo movement, in which she said women should be prepared to present “really hard evidence” if they are going to accuse men of sexual assault. Trump also received fierce blowback over her decision to wear a colonial-style pith helmet in Kenya, where the sit-down with Llamas took place.

All of which is a way of saying it should be quite an interview. If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the ABC News special live without cable, I’ve rounded up a few options below.