Stand down skeptics: Wineglass shape really does matter

I take a sip of wine, and it floods across my mouth–a perfectly balanced cabernet that tastes of yeast, fruit, and stone. Then I take a sip from another glass. This wine strikes the tip of my tongue like a dart. It’s pure booze, and, seconds later, I’m left with a dank, bitter aftertaste. This wine has clearly gone bad; I should really pour the bottle out.

In fact, both glasses contain the same 2014 BV cabernet. And both are what most of us would describe as a “red wine glass.” But the first glass was designed to mellow out the big fruit and alcohol of cabernets. The second glass was built to concentrate the fruit and subdue the acidity of a different kind of wine: pinot noir. I just learned the dangers of drinking a great wine out of a glass designed for another varietal.

You could consider me the ultimate wine snobbery skeptic. I’ve sipped my way through California and Italy, and I believe in microclimates and terroir. But I’m a firm believer that $100 bottles of wine are for people with too much money, crystal decanters are for people with too much time, and specialty wineglasses are for people with overinflated confidence in their own palates. That a glass could make a $30 bottle of wine taste like a $3 bottle of wine is something I would never have believed before spending an hour tasting with Maximilian Riedel.

Riedel is an eleventh-generation glassmaker and president of Riedel glassware, which just introduced a new line of glassware dubbed Performance, designed specifically for grape varietals like chardonnay, Riesling, pinot noir, and cabernet. They feature an unusual base: a small saucer of glass pressed in a machine to a diameter of 10 centimeters and then pulled while molten to create a seamless stem. No other competitor can make a base this thin or wide, Riedel explains, urging that if you ever want to quickly judge the quality of a wineglass, to look at its base. Inside the bowl you’ll find an important innovation: little fins designed to increase the surface area of the glass by a third, which means more of the wine is exposed to air, making it smellable and flavorful.

Riedel likens his glasses to Bose audio equipment, with each glass finely tuned to bring out all the right notes in particular grapes. The shape of the glass bowls–not just the volume, but the diameter on top and the arch of the lip–are used to manipulate the way your mouth meets the glass and how the wine funnels onto your tongue. The effect is like taking an equalizer to wine, turning up and down fruit or acidity by design.

“We do blind tastings at so many competitions, where we take one bottle of wine, and split it into 5, 6, 10 different shaped glasses, and we ask sommeliers a simple question: ‘How many different wines have we poured?’ Never have they been able to say, ‘one bottle,'” says Riedel. “Because we influence everything but the temperature. The texture. The weight. The acidity. The minerality. We can confuse your mind so you, even as a professional, are completely lost.” He has no interest in fooling you–instead, the company wants to autotune your next chardonnay to maximum deliciousness.

They’re beautiful glasses, for sure, but I wanted to put wine snobbery to the test. And as we sipped wine after wine over the course of an hour, Riedel proved to this cynic how the mere shape of a glass can dramatically change your experience of wine.