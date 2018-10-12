Yet another royal wedding: 5 memorable moments from Princess Eugenie’s big day

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, aka the same spot where her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle earlier this year. In the audience were her grandmother, better known as the Queen, and Prince Philip, along with her father Prince Andrew and mother, Sarah Ferguson, as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, and some 850 guests (including Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevigne, and Kate Moss) and 1,200 commoners chosen by ballot for the privilege of watching from the grounds.

If you opted to spend the wee hours of the morning sleeping instead of watching yet another royal wedding, here are five memorable moments so you can stay in the pop culture loop:

Prince William and Kate Middleton held hands—in public

While this sounds like typical married couple behavior, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely engage in public displays of affection, due to something called “royal protocol.” So when a camera caught the two briefly holding hands in the pews of St. George’s Chapel, the royal-watching world was “Awwwwww”- struck.

Princess Eugenie borrowed an emerald tiara from the Queen

Wedding watchers thought Princess Eugenie would wear the tiara that her mum wore for her wedding to Prince Andrew. Eugenie, though, opted not to wear it (guessing it’s cursed?) and instead, for her “something borrowed,” she wore the Queen’s Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. Originally made for society host Margaret Greville in 1919, its style reflects that of the Russian Imperial court, according to the royal family’s website. Greville gave the show-stopping tiara to Queen Elizabeth in 1942, which is pretty much the nicest gift ever.

They did a reading from The Great Gatsby

No, really. The bride’s sister, Princess Beatrice, read a passage from the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel and the Dean of Windsor mentioned it in his homily. No one tell them how the book ends, okay?