Watch Princess Eugenie marry Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie of York married Jack Brooksbank on Friday in the second Royal Wedding of the year at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie, 28, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, wore a dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos to the star-studded event, which included celebrities like Kate Moss, Liv Tyler, and Demi Moore. Fellow royals Harry and Meghan–who got married at the same location earlier this year–were also in attendance.

The Royal Family live-streamed the wedding on their YouTube page. You can watch the full ceremony in the embedded video below.