WhatsApp has a literal road show in India to warn about the spread of fake news

The company has teamed up with local telecom Reliance Jio to send a literal truck full of actors on a 10-city tour in India. The actors perform skits for the public demonstrating how fake news spread on WhatsApp can stir up mob violence, Reuters reports .

WhatsApp has long been trying to deal with the problem of fake news being spread via its service in India, where such misinformation has lead to the deaths of people by mobs in the country. This summer, WhatsApp began running ads warning about the dangers of fake news on its platform and also limited the number of people a message could be forwarded to.