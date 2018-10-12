Instagram might make you tap through posts instead of scrolling

The company is testing a new way of navigating through posts in your feed, reports TechCrunch. A small number of users are taking part in a test where they tap a post to move on to the next one in the Explore feed instead of scrolling down the screen with their thumb. This “tap to advance” method of navigation has a few benefits:
- It would eliminate thumb scrolling fatigue.
- It would also mean that users always see the full photo in the post in its entirety on the screen.
But while Instagram did confirm it was testing the new navigation feature, the company made it sound like it won’t be rolling out the new navigation to users anytime soon. Instagram told TechCrunch that a wide rollout of the new navigation isn’t something the company is thinking about right now.