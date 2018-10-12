How to help Hurricane Michael victims: 15 things you can do right now

Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, wreaking havoc on the communities that lay in its path. The Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the continental United States in 50 years , brought heavy winds, rain, and flooding to the Gulf Coast, as well as Georgia, Virginia, and the Carolinas, which are still recovering from Hurricane Florence ( climate change , man).

At least 11 people died because of the storm. While the danger from Michael has mostly passed, and it was downgraded to a tropical storm at midnight on Wednesday, the affected communities need help rebuilding.

Here’s how to help, and be sure to give to vetted organizations by checking sites like Charity Navigator: