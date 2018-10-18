The radical idea behind this kitchen brand? Selling fewer tools

The cookware industry thrives on making you feel like you need hundreds of highly specialized tools to make your dinner. This is perhaps why, in the decade and a half since I graduated from college, I have accumulated heaps of kitchen tools, most of which are poorly made and don’t get much use. I recently took a glance at my utensil drawer and found: 12 different knives, five spatulas (some metal, some silicone), slotted spoons, regular spoons, a pasta spoon, a ladle, a pizza cutter, a garlic smasher, metal tongs, and plastic tongs. As someone who likes clean, minimal spaces, opening this drawer often puts me on the verge of a minor heart attack.

Material Kitchen is here to help. This direct-to-consumer startup, which launched earlier this year, creates a grand total of nine tools (plus a base to hold them in). Material sells the products entirely through its website, cutting out middleman costs and brick-and-mortar overhead, which means products are less expensive than others on the market of comparable quality. Material’s founders–Eunice Byun and David Nguyen–focus on design and functionality in equal measure.

“We both love to cook for our families,” Byun says. “After years of working at hard-charging corporate jobs, we now want to spend more time at home. We set out to create the tools that we wished we had as home cooks.”

The average home cook can find plenty of inexpensive kitchenware from Target and Amazon. On the higher end of the market, at retailers like Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table, brands tend to create specialized gadgets and gizmos for professional chefs, or at least amateurs that aspire to create complex, gourmet meals. This is why a utensil set from one of these high-end stores might have separate spatulas for burgers and fish, plus a separate classic and slotted spatula. Material has a different approach: It creates a few simple and versatile tools specifically for the everyday cook, who is more likely to whip up a simple meal of pasta and roast salmon than duck a l’orange.

Material’s focus on fewer but more functional tools can be partly attributed to the fact that its founders don’t come from the kitchen or restaurant industries. Nguyen spent years at Chanel and Valentino, leading business planning, and Byun was most recently a VP of digital marketing at Revlon. “Being outsiders in this industry can sometimes be helpful,” says Byun. “We don’t feel pressure to keep selling customers more and more products. We’d rather they own a few Material products that they really need and love.”

Nguyen’s background in the luxury industry means that he sometimes thinks of creating a knife or a pair of tongs like he would a high-end handbag. Material’s emphasis, as its name suggests, is on what its design is made out of. The knives, for instance, are made from three layers of Japanese stainless steel. All of the wood is sourced from the U.S. The founders scoured the globe to find the right factory to make these goods, and settled on one located in the Yangjiang Province in Southern China where artisans have been making knives, scissors, and other cooking utensils for 1,400 years. It’s been called the knife capital of China and is home to more than 1,500 different manufacturers. “Many people don’t realize that China has deep expertise in making kitchenware,” Byun says.

Material thinks of its product selection as a harmonious collection, much like a designer might create a set of looks for a season. It launched with only seven products, all of which are made from wood and stainless steel. There were two knives, one large and one small, a wooden spoon, a metal spoon, a slotted spatula, and tongs. If you’re looking for a beautiful way to store your utensils, Material has created a wooden “base” for them, with one side that is magnetic, so you can attach your knives to it without dulling them. This week, the brand rolled out three new items: a slotted spoon, a whisk, and a serrated knife.