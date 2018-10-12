Top 5 ads of the week: Monica Lewinsky embraces insults, and is Ted Cruz Texas tough?

One of the reasons the Mission Impossible film franchise has survived more than two decades is its ability to skillfully market the fact that Tom Cruise is doing his own stunts. In an age of CGI, with films that not only have fake stunts, but also characters who aren’t even there, it’s refreshing for audiences to see something spectacular and get a little extra buzz to know that it was done for real. And now Mike Rowe just did a cancer PSA that uses the same approach, but for prostate exams. Onward!

Zero Cancer “Mike Rowe Prostate Exam”

What: A new cancer awareness PSA starring Mike Rowe and his real-life doctor.

Who: Zero Cancer, Erich & Kallman

Why we care: Sometimes you just have to see it to believe it. And here Rowe dutifully shows how easy it is to get your prostate checked, and significantly improve your chances for early detection. Amazingly, too many men avoid the whole thing altogether due to a sheer instinct to avoid anything awkward and uncomfortable, with potential deadly consequences. The no-nonsense approach is made even better by the fake “reverse angle” button.

Monica Lewinsky “#DefyTheName”

What: A new PSA to mark National Bullying Prevention Month in which Lewinsky aims to devalue the most common type of bullying behavior: name calling.

Who: Monica Lewinsky, BBDO New York

Why we care: It’s a fun sign of solidarity that Questlove, Alan Cumming, John Oliver, Lena Dunham, Olivia Munn, Sarah Silverman, Tony Hawk, and more all embrace some of the worst insults hurled at them as kids. It also clearly illustrates that we are not what someone tells us we are.