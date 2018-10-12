Consider these costs before hiring a new employee

We all know that it costs money to hire. Recruiters have to advertise on job sites, conduct interviews, run background checks and, of course, dispense and retrieve all of the paperwork associated with adding an employee.

But did you know that, according to Bersin by Deloitte, the average cost per hire is almost $4,000?

That number will vary, depending on job level and on hiring practices, but every hiring manager can relate to the problem of inflated talent acquisition costs. Why does bringing on a new employee –which is supposed to be a business solution–drain so many resources? Why do accountants and financial executives pale at the notion of launching a candidate search?

If you look a little deeper, you may find that the issue has more to do with onboarding a new employee after the hiring decision than it does with recruiting. Many HR professionals have a blind spot for this part of the process.

There are several factors that can silently, insidiously hike the cost of employee onboarding:

Onboarding paperwork and administrative time

Onboarding requires a lot of paperwork–benefits enrollment, tax forms, employee handbooks, NDAs, arbitration agreements, and so on. But you probably don’t spend enough on paper and ink to make a significant dent in your budget. The real cost sink comes from the time it takes to manage the completion of that paperwork and other administrative aspects of onboarding. Let’s say a recruiter makes $25 an hour, and you hire 50 new employees per year, and it takes 10 hours of administrative time to process their documents. That adds up to $12,500 per year–probably a conservative estimate for larger companies.

There are a few ways you can minimize this time. First, digitize your onboarding paperwork. There are plenty of HR software solutions on the market that can bring all of the hiring processes’ administrative tasks into one system, with self-service access for employees. Second, you can ask your new hires to complete all of their paperwork before day one on the job. That way, they won’t waste paid time filling out forms; they’ll spend it learning the job. According to Aberdeen, “best-in-class” companies are 53% more likely to begin the onboarding process before day one.