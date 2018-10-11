Amazon ushers in Alexa’s Xbox controls with a free Echo Dot deal

Microsoft is now rolling out the Alexa voice controls for Xbox that it announced last month. Just enable the Xbox skill , and you can use an Amazon Echo or other Alexa device to turn on the console, launch a game, control video playback, and capture gameplay footage. (Microsoft’s Cortana assistant has a similar skill for controlling the Xbox by voice from a Windows PC or Harmon Kardon Invoke speaker.) This means you no longer need a gaming headset or discontinued Kinect to control the console by voice.

To celebrate the tie-in, Amazon will soon offer a free Echo Dot with certain Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles on its website. Microsoft says this is a limited-time offer, but it’s unclear exactly when the deal will become available.

The voice controls are part of a broader Xbox One software update that also includes redesigned avatars, more narration languages for accessibility, and Dolby Vision HDR video support on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.