Amazon ushers in Alexa’s Xbox controls with a free Echo Dot deal

Microsoft is now rolling out the Alexa voice controls for Xbox that it announced last month. Just enable the Xbox skill, and you can use an Amazon Echo or other Alexa device to turn on the console, launch a game, control video playback, and capture gameplay footage. (Microsoft’s Cortana assistant has a similar skill for controlling the Xbox by voice from a Windows PC or Harmon Kardon Invoke speaker.) This means you no longer need a gaming headset or discontinued Kinect to control the console by voice.
To celebrate the tie-in, Amazon will soon offer a free Echo Dot with certain Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles on its website. Microsoft says this is a limited-time offer, but it’s unclear exactly when the deal will become available.
The voice controls are part of a broader Xbox One software update that also includes redesigned avatars, more narration languages for accessibility, and Dolby Vision HDR video support on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.