This eerie visualization tracks space junk across the night sky

Humans are bad for the Earth. This week’s devastating report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change made clear that climate genocide is coming, with hundreds of millions of lives at stake. If that news makes you want to crawl into a hole, or consider jumping ship to a Mars colony in the near but indeterminate future, think again: It turns out we’re making the universe just as inhabitable, too.

At this given moment, there are nearly 18 million pounds of junk circling our planet, much of it detritus from old rockets and satellites. Those tens of thousands of pieces of trash are already costing us, causing a growing number of collisions with our digital communication infrastructure each year (including the satellites powering our GPS, 5G networks, and more), and they’re densifying at a rate that could one day blockade us from safely sending anything off into space, let alone ourselves, in as few as 30 years.

Space waste is an overlooked issue that Daan Roosegaarde–the Dutch artist-designer and engineer that brought us the world’s first smog vacuum cleaner (then transformed its collected soot into diamond rings)–is hoping to bring more attention to with his latest project, the Space Waste Lab.

The project launched last week in Almere, the Netherlands, with a set of live performances featuring bright-green beams of high-focused LED light projected into the sky, pointing to actual pieces of space waste that are orbiting anywhere from 125 to 12,500 miles above the Earth. Each event was a real-time visualization of the junk that surrounds our atmosphere, in other words–an eerie take on stargazing for our dystopian age.

Roosegaarde hopes the large-scale artwork will serve as a call to action, and after witnessing the success of his studio’s Smog-Free Tower–now installed in China, Poland, and the Netherlands, with a video about the project garnering more than 34 million online views from the World Economic Forum–he believes it’s his responsibility to apply his skills to bring awareness to a sustainable cause.

“I became fascinated with the idea of cleaning up our landscape, our environment, and trying to humanize them again, and so began to think, maybe space waste can be an ingredient, maybe it’s a building block to do something new.”

More than 8,000 people attended the Space Waste Lab launch, and the “alien beauty” of the LED beams moving across the sky garnered the attention of at least one local website that reported a UFO sighting with “two green, intersecting laser beams pointing into the sky,” Roosegaarde says, with a laugh. “Just having people look up into the sky, being more curious–that’s a start.”