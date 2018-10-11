Celebrate National Coming Out Day by coming out on Facebook

In case any family members, friends, business contacts, or Russian bots were unaware of your sexuality, Facebook has a solution. In honor of National Coming Out Day (which is today, welcome) Facebook unveiled a new update to its “Life Event” category. Now, in addition to announcing that you got braces, are learning a new instrument, and got a septum piercing, and amending your relationship status, Facebook users can select “Came Out.” (Yes, Facebook had “broken bone” and “did some DIY” as life event options before “came out.”)

If you want to give the feature a whirl and be loud and proud on social media as in every other aspect of your life, go to your Facebook profile and do a status update. Click on “Life Event”, select “Family & Relationships” (or just “Relationships” on mobile) in the drop-down menu, and then select “Came Out” in the list of life events. Then everyone in your network will know that you’re out and proud—and so will all of Facebook’s advertisers.