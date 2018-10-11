One of the sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein was just dropped

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein scored a court victory today when a judge dismissed one of the six criminal charges against him in State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Justice James Burke dismissed the charge related to Lucia Evans, who alleges that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, the New York Times reports. Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, argued that there were inconsistencies in Evans’s story.

Weinstein has been accused by more than 80 women, but many of the alleged incidents happened years or decades ago and are beyond the statute of limitations. While five charges against Weinstein still remain–including two for predatory sexual assault–today’s dismissal is a blow to proponents of the #MeToo movement who are hoping the once-powerful movie producer will face real legal consequences for his decades of predatory behavior.

Weinstein’s lawyers are likely to use today’s decision as guidance when arguing the remaining cases, thereby attempting to cast doubt on his remaining accusers.