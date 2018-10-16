Fast Company magazine has a new look

Just as Fast Company covers the most creative minds out there, it’s our mission to continually innovate our brand as well. With the release of our November print edition , I’m excited to announce that we’ll be launching a new design for Fast Company.

Why a redesign?

In the past five years since our last redesign, the intersection of business and design has changed dramatically. A half-decade ago, Fast Company focused on the tidal wave of technology from companies such as Google, Uber, and Twitter, which changed the flow of our everyday lives.

In 2018, culture has adjusted to the fact that technology is intertwined in our daily lives. As a result, the focus of our journalism has turned back to the people–to those driving larger change in the areas of diversity and inclusion, at companies both big and small. Given this new emphasis on the people in tech, I wanted the new visual design of Fast Company to better understand our end user, and create a stronger emotional bond with them.



[Animation: Rick Wake]

A grown-up logo

Research is the first part of any design job. (Side note: I call these “design jobs” because my favorite old-school teachers at Pratt Institute, including the mighty Bob Gill, cofounder of Pentagram, used that phrase.) As the Fast Company brand progresses into its 25th year, I wanted to signify this sea change in business, but also our history leading up to it.

When Alan Webber and Bill Taylor launched Fast Company in 1995, their goal was to marry Harvard Business Review‘s insights with Rolling Stone‘s energy. They tapped magazine logo legend Jim Parkinson–whose resume includes Esquire, the Wall Street Journal, and, yes, Rolling Stone–to design the brand. Jim crafted a classic serif logo for Fast Company, but gave it some personality through a quirky small cap “A” and “O.”

More than two decades later, those little letters have become a welcoming signature of the Fast Company brand, and I wanted to lean into that legacy. Working with Portuguese type designer Rui Abreu, we set out to create a new logo that felt more mature than the previous iteration, but maintained its playfulness. Think of it as wearing a blazer with a T-shirt, a staple of many creative directors (including myself). I wanted a wordmark that was still rock ‘n’ roll–heavy metal, even.