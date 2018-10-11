Facebook combines Messenger and Groups, invents the chat room

There are tens of millions of Facebook Groups. And starting today, they’re all going to get a new feature: integration with Messenger, which lets members chat in real time . A new Chat tab will let members start a new conversation; up to 250 people can participate in any specific thread.

The new feature sounds like a logical extension of group-chat features that Messenger launched back in March. (In fact, when I covered that news, I figured out this might be the next step.) I certainly belong to some Facebook Groups that I’d enjoy participating in via a more real-time means such as Messenger. And the whole idea reminds me of social networking in its old-school form–way back in the 1980s, members of CompuServe Forums would gab the night away in the service’s CB Simulator.