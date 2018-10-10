SNL hires its first female directing duo with Hannah Levy and Adriana Robles

Saturday Night Live‘s digital shorts have become a fixture in the show’s ecosystem as the birthplace of instant gems like “Dick in a Box,” “Natalie’s Rap,” and of course, “Lazy Sunday.”

The Lonely Island team, consisting of Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, and former SNL cast member Andy Samberg, ushered in the digital shorts back in 2005, and went on to write and direct the vast majority of its catalog, with a smattering of other voices at the helm over the years–all of whom had one thing in common: They’re men.

However, with SNL having launched its 44th season this fall, there’s some new and highly qualified talent along with it, namely, the directing duo of Hannah Levy and Adriana Robles.

As contributors to Funny or Die, they helmed such hits as “They Finally Made a Handmaid’s Tale for Men,” and “Tampax Titanium with Jillian Michaels,” so it’s no wonder that Levy and Robles’ first digital short for SNL, “A New Kyle,” has already garnered more than 1.3 million views.