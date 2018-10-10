Waze is launching its carpool service nationally

Google now provides commuters around the country with a way to find a ride to work. On Wednesday, the company’s mapping app, Waze, opened up its Carpool service to the rest of the U.S.

Waze is best known as a crowdsourced live-mapping app. It has 110 million active users around the country. Its Carpool app first launched in 2016 in San Francisco. In the last year, the company has expanded the service to 13 states, including the rest of California, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Nevada. It’s also launched the app in Israel and Brazil and has plans to bring this service to Europe.

The Carpool app allows people to search for people near them who are heading to the same area for work, or even to the same office, and then share the cost of a commute.

“We tried to build a cheaper version of a ride-hail app,” says Noam Bardin, CEO of Waze, of the company’s initial efforts, “but what we missed was the human element of it.” In March, the company relaunched the app with new filters to refine the search process, making it easier for people to find rides with people within their network of friends or colleagues. It also introduced ratings and the choice to choose the gender of the driver.

The fundamental task that Waze aims to solve is traffic reduction. “We don’t believe there’s going to be a big government investment or technology that’s going to solve this,” says Bardin.

Waze hasn’t attracted the same kind of attention as some of Google’s other projects, like its self-driving car project, Waymo, for example. The latter frequently touts its miles driven on public roads (10 million as of today) and its virtual miles driven (7 billion). Meanwhile, its pilot self-driving ride service in Arizona, which caters to some 400 riders, understandably draws a lot of attention.

But Waze is just as interesting. The service, now national, competes with both Lyft and Uber, which offer their own shared ride options for commuter crowds. Of course, ride-hail platforms differ from Waze. Drivers on Waze Carpool are not professionals, for instance. They’re just regular people. And riders don’t pay fares; they essentially pay for gas. Moreover, Waze does not take a cut of the money that flows from rider to driver, though Bardin says it will once the service gets enough density.