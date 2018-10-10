Hurricane Michael live cam: updates, tracking resources as storm makes landfall

With maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, Hurricane Micheal is bearing down on the Florida panhandle this morning, having intensified into what the National Weather Service called an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane is expected to make landfall today .

Florida has issued mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in at least 22 counties on the Gulf Coast, with Governor Rick Scott urging people yesterday to get out of the way of the “monstrous storm,” CNN reported.

If you’re looking to keep track of the storm, here are a few resources for live updates:

Here are a few other key details about the storm:

The hurricane was about 120 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida, as of 6 a.m. ET this morning, per CNN. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Florida’s panhandle and Big Bend regions, along with parts of southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia, affecting about 3.7 million people, per CNN.

are in effect for the Florida’s panhandle and Big Bend regions, along with parts of southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia, affecting about 3.7 million people, per CNN. Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect all along the Southeast coast as far north as the Outer Banks, per TWC.

and watches are in effect all along the Southeast coast as far north as the Outer Banks, per TWC. Unprecedented? This could be the first time a 4 or stronger hurricane has ever made landfall in the Florida panhandle, per TWC.

For live images of the storm, we’ve rounded up a few video embeds below: