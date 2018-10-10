Pour one out for the barefoot runner traversing a sea of acorns

We all have our morning gripes. Sometimes it’s that you’re out of coffee; other times it’s when you’re walking on the street and step in dog poop. And then there’s one Minnesota man whose problem is . . . acorns.

The unnamed man took to his local Facebook group to complain about all the acorns he’s noticed on the sidewalk when he takes his morning run. A normal person probably wouldn’t notice such things, but this man likes to run barefoot. And these evil acorns are hurting his poor apparently un-calloused bare feet.

As I’m sure you can imagine, the locals on the Facebook group didn’t take well to his complaint, which demanded fellow locals pick up after all the squirrels. A member of the group posted a screenshot of the social media ridicule to Twitter:

This post in my neighborhood FB group is getting absolutely destroyed pic.twitter.com/8i0wAGP0qO — Alex (@alex_cono) October 9, 2018

I’m sure this wasn’t the response the runner expected . . . but then again he didn’t expect so many acorns either. As one commenter put it, maybe he could find a pair of squirrels to help protect his feet. Or maybe, and I’m just spitballing here, some shoes.