101 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Your creative calendar is here. Get ready to sing a “Bohemian Rhapsody,” get knocked out by “Creed II,” and read the first book from the “My Favorite Murder” duo.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Now that Halloween is behind us and with it, spooky movie season, the rapidly approaching midterm elections have resumed their status as the scariest spectacle to watch unfold. But as we embark upon the “fall back” part of daylight savings time, bidding farewell to post-5 p.m. sunsets for months to come, at least there’s plenty of high-quality entertainment on the way to ease the transition into winter. Have a look below at the bountiful harvest of November’s offerings: movies, books, shows, and albums–basically every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. In an uncertain time of potentially catastrophic upheaval, it’s something to be thankful for.

MOVIES

MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME

MUSIC

TV

Books

  • Evening in Paradise: More Stories by Lucia Berlin, November 6
  • The American Fraternity: An Illustrated Ritual Manual by Andrew Moisey, November 6
  • Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty, November 6
  • The Feral Detective by Jonathan Lethem, November 6
  • Monument: Poems New and Selected by Natasha Trethewey, November 6
  • Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) by Jeff Tweedy, November 13
  • Becoming by Michelle Obama, November 13
  • Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life by Queer Eye, November 13
  • The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon, November 13
  • Permanently Suspended by Anthony Cumia, November 20
  • William Eggleston: Polaroid SX-70 by William Eggleston, November 20
  • The Reckoning by John Grisham, November 20
  • Gordon Parks: The New Tide: Early Work 1940–1950 by Gordon Parks, November 20
  • Hazards of Time Travel by Joyce Carol Oates, November 27
  • Never Tell by Lisa Gardner, November 27
  • All the Way by Joe Namath, November 27
  • Good Morning America, Volume One by Mark Power, November 27
  • Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

