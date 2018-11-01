101 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Now that Halloween is behind us and with it, spooky movie season, the rapidly approaching midterm elections have resumed their status as the scariest spectacle to watch unfold. But as we embark upon the “fall back” part of daylight savings time, bidding farewell to post-5 p.m. sunsets for months to come, at least there’s plenty of high-quality entertainment on the way to ease the transition into winter. Have a look below at the bountiful harvest of November’s offerings: movies, books, shows, and albums–basically every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. In an uncertain time of potentially catastrophic upheaval, it’s something to be thankful for.