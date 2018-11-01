101 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Now that Halloween is behind us and with it, spooky movie season, the rapidly approaching midterm elections have resumed their status as the scariest spectacle to watch unfold. But as we embark upon the “fall back” part of daylight savings time, bidding farewell to post-5 p.m. sunsets for months to come, at least there’s plenty of high-quality entertainment on the way to ease the transition into winter. Have a look below at the bountiful harvest of November’s offerings: movies, books, shows, and albums–basically every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. In an uncertain time of potentially catastrophic upheaval, it’s something to be thankful for.
MOVIES
- Bohemian Rhapsody, November 2
- Nobody’s Fool, November 2
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, November 2
- Bodied, November 2
- Boy Erased, November 2
- A Private War, November 2
- Tiger, November 2
- The Front Runner, November 6
- The Girl in the Spider’s Web, November 9
- The Grinch, November 9
- Here and Now, November 9
- El Angel, November 9
- In a Relationship, November 9
- Infinite Football, November 9
- Overlord, November 9
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, November 16
- Widows, November 16
- 55 Steps, November 16
- At Eternity’s Gate, November 16
- Instant Family, November 16
- Welcome Home, November 16
- The World Before Your Feet, November 16
- Creed II, November 21
- Ralph Breaks the Internet, November 21
- Robin Hood, November 21
- Green Book, November 21
- The Favourite, November 23
- If Beale Street Could Talk, November 30
MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME
- The Other Side of the Wind, November 2 on Netflix
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, November 2 on Netflix
- Unlovable, November 2
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons, November 5 on Netflix
- Medal of Honor, November 9 on Netflix
- Outlaw King, November 9 on Netflix
- The Long Dumb Road, November 9
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, November 16 on Netflix
- Jonathan, November 16
MUSIC
- Sun Kil Moon – This Is My Dinner, November 1
- Dead Can Dance – Dionysus, November 2
- Marianne Faithfull – Negative Capability, November 2
- Moonface – This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet, November 2
- Tenacious D – Post-Apocalypto, November 2
- The Prodigy – No Tourists, November 2
- Hanson – String Theory, November 9
- J Mascis – Elastic Days, November 9
- Jeff Goldblum – The Capitol Studios Sessions, November 9
- Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Bought To Rot, November 9
- Muse – Simulation Theory, November 9
- John Mellencamp – Other People’s Stuff, November 16
- Mumford & Sons – Delta, November 16
- Smashing Pumpkins – Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, November 16
- Michael Bublé – Love, November 16
- Jaden Smith – The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story, November 17
- Art Brut – Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!, November 23
- Bauhaus – The Bela Session, November 23
- Kanye West – Yandhi, November 23
- Rita Ora – Phoenix, November 23
- Jeff Tweedy – WARM, November 30
- The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, November 30
TV
- Homecoming, November 2 on Prime Video
- House of Cards, November 2 on Netflix
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus, November 2 on Cinemax
- Watergate, November 2 on History
- Shut Up and Dribble, November 3 on Showtime
- Our Cartoon President: Election Special, November 4 on Showtime
- Outlander, November 4 on Starz
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, November 4 on Bravo
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, November 7 on Bravo
- Baroness von Sketch Show, November 8 on IFC
- Room 104, November 9 on HBO
- Origin, November 14 on Youtube Premium
- The Kominsky Method, November 16 on Netflix
- Narcos: Mexico, November 16 on Netflix
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, November 16 on Netflix
- Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, November 17 on Sundance
- Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI, November 18 on Showtime
- Escape at Dannemora, November 18 on Showtime
- My Brilliant Friend, November 18 on HBO
- Mystery Science Theater 3000, November 22 on Netflix
- Dirty John, November 25 on Bravo
- Love & Hip Hop: New York, November 26 on VH1
- House Hunters: Home for the Holidays, November 27 on HGTV
- Baby, November 30 on Netflix
Books
- Evening in Paradise: More Stories by Lucia Berlin, November 6
- The American Fraternity: An Illustrated Ritual Manual by Andrew Moisey, November 6
- Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty, November 6
- The Feral Detective by Jonathan Lethem, November 6
- Monument: Poems New and Selected by Natasha Trethewey, November 6
- Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) by Jeff Tweedy, November 13
- Becoming by Michelle Obama, November 13
- Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life by Queer Eye, November 13
- The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon, November 13
- Permanently Suspended by Anthony Cumia, November 20
- William Eggleston: Polaroid SX-70 by William Eggleston, November 20
- The Reckoning by John Grisham, November 20
- Gordon Parks: The New Tide: Early Work 1940–1950 by Gordon Parks, November 20
- Hazards of Time Travel by Joyce Carol Oates, November 27
- Never Tell by Lisa Gardner, November 27
- All the Way by Joe Namath, November 27
- Good Morning America, Volume One by Mark Power, November 27
- Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
