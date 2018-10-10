Google’s melding of Chromebooks and Android is still a mess

Here’s a fun game to play on any Chromebook that runs Android apps: Pick a service like Slack or Spotify, then try to guess whether you’d be better off installing its app from the Google Play Store or visiting its desktop website.

The right answer isn’t always straightforward. Slack’s Android app gives you a full window instead of a browser tab and lets you respond to colleagues straight from the notification tray, but it won’t let you copy snippets of text or drag files into chat rooms. Gmail’s Android app is better for touch screens because you can swipe to delete or archive emails, but it lacks the desktop version’s full complement of features, including extensions and cursor-friendly shortcuts. Spotify lets you download playlists with the Android app, but the website is better formatted for large screens and has helpful right-click menus for navigations.

Android apps became available on new Chromebooks last year, and are a focal point of the new Pixel Slate, a 12-inch tablet that turns into a laptop with an attachable keyboard case. In a blog post, Google talks up the Slate’s “touch-first” user interface and its ability to run millions of Google Play Store apps. But in making Chrome OS more hospitable for tablets, Google has also complicated the experience on laptops.

Click, touch, or draw

To be clear, I haven’t used the Pixel Slate yet, but I’ve been spending a lot of time with HP’s Chromebook X2, another detachable laptop-tablet that launched over the summer. The software isn’t exactly the same–the Pixel Slate has a new home screen that puts more emphasis on apps and search–but it runs the same Android apps, and its Intel Core-m3 processor is similar to that of the Pixel Slate’s $799 model.

I should also note that I was enthusiastic when the first Chromebooks with Android apps started shipping early last year. The benefits seemed obvious at the time: Suddenly, you could accomplish a lot more on a Chromebook, from syncing files in cloud storage services, to writing in your choice of text editors, to playing a vast catalog of mobile games. Sure, many Android apps weren’t optimized for laptop use then, but Google said it was working closely with developers to change that.

In hindsight, I was too optimistic. More than a year later, the things I’d expect to just work on a laptop, like right-clicking for contextual menus and clicking and dragging to highlight text, seldom work in the Android apps I’ve tried. And even when apps do support these features, the execution can be awkward. In iA Writer, for instance, you can highlight text with a trackpad or mouse, but only if you wait a moment between clicking and dragging. Drag too quickly, and you’ll end up scrolling down the page instead.

Meanwhile, the handwriting experience you get from Android apps is a crapshoot on Chromebooks. Google’s own Keep app doesn’t support pressure-sensitive styluses, and handwriting feels choppy and laggy in Evernote and Microsoft’s OneNote. I had a better experience in Squid–apparently the company partnered with Google on low-latency drawing–but it’s unavailable on iOS or Windows, so you can’t pick up the notetaking on other platforms. (I also experienced severe calibration issues with the Chromebook X2, which, with any luck, might not be a problem with the Pixel Slate and its $99 stylus.)