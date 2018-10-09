Saudi megacity abruptly removed Jony Ive’s name from its advisory board

Jony doesn’t put his name on just anything.

Saudi Arabia’s megacity project NEOM originally listed Apple design chief Jony Ive as one of 19 members of the project’s advisory board, and it was reported as such by the Kingdom’s state news agency.

But Apple has now confirmed to BuzzFeed News‘s Tom Gara that Ive is not part of the board, and the board is now listed as having only 18 members. “Apple’s Jony Ive was initially on the list,” writes Business Insider, “but Apple says his inclusion was a mistake and he has nothing to do with the project.”

An update on this – Jony Ive has been removed from the list, and Apple says he has nothing to do with it. https://t.co/0I3aLZB11s — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 9, 2018

NEOM’s Twitter account said earlier that the advisory board would be made up of the “a team of the world’s leading minds and experts combining the best and brightest global experts to develop the future.”

And the board still lists some big names, including Y Combinator’s Sam Altman, Marc Andreessen, Travis Kalanick, and Ideo president Tim Brown. So far we’ve heard no reports that other big names might drop off the board.

A year ago, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the launch of the NEOM project, a $500 billion “megacity” that is to be built in northwest Saudi Arabia.