LinkedIn’s newest tools feature diversity insights for hiring managers

The so-called pipeline problem is traditionally the scapegoat when companies continue to hire homogenously. Now that LinkedIn’s revealing a suite of new products, all of which feature their diversity insights , they won’t have an excuse not to hire more women.

Powered by AI and machine learning, LinkedIn Recruiter will analyze job postings and extract data about the skills and experience along with who’s looking to make search results better. The Talent Hub is a beefed up applicant tracking system that takes care of the whole hiring journey from searching, managing the pipeline, and collecting feedback, to extending an offer. Along the way, the diversity insights will show the recruiter representative samples of potential candidates, like if there are 6500 engineers (40% women, 60% men), the recruiter will see 40% of women in each page of the search results to more fairly represent the available pool.

Skills Insights are added to LinkedIn Learning Pro to show leaders skills gaps in their current workforce and compare them with competitors.