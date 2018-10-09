Here’s what Google just announced at its Pixel hardware event

If you haven’t heard already, Google just announced a whole roster of new products during a hardware event in New York. Here’s the lowdown on what was announced.
- Pixel 3 and 3XL: Google announced two new smartphones today. One is 5.5 inches and the second, the XL, is 6.3 inches with an edge-to-edge screen. They start at $799 and come in white, black, and “not-pink.”
- Pixel Stand: A wireless charger for the Pixel 3 and beyond for $79.
- Pixel Slate: This is Google’s latest tablet. It has a 12.3-inch display, runs Google’s Chrome OS, and will come with a free three-month subscription to YouTube TV. The iPad competitor will cost $599 and ships later this year. Accessories include a Bluetooth $199 keyboard and $99 stylus.
- Google Home Hub: This is Google’s answer to Amazon’s Echo Show and now Facebook’s Portal. It’s a digital picture frame and personal assistant with access to search and YouTube. Notably, there is no camera in this device. The device costs $149 and is available for preorder.