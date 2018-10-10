These airlines are waiving fees before Hurricane Michael strikes

Hurricane Michael is bearing down on the Florida panhandle this morning with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, and it’s “extremely dangerous.” The hurricane is expected to make landfall today, and Florida has issued mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in at least 22 counties on the Gulf Coast.

Widespread travel disruptions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, and most airlines are bracing themselves for canceled flights and frustrated passengers. Travelers heading to the airport should keep an eye on FlightAware’s Misery Map, which provides updates on cancellations. Many airlines have started issuing waivers to allow flexible travelers the chance to rebook out of the path of the storm.

Here are the airlines’ responses to Hurricane Michael so far: