Here’s what happens when 112 inspiring Bumble users take over NYC

Just like the Whitman’s Sampler or Mall of America, Bumble wants you to know it has something for everyone (except gun owners , of course).

The women-first dating app just launched a new multi-million-dollar campaign featuring portraits of 112 of Bumble’s most inspiring and diverse users in New York City. That includes former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco; SoulCycle cofounder Julie Rice; transgender opera singer Liz Bouk; American Ballet Theatre dancer Isabella Boylston; Snap executive Selby Drummond; and at least two designers at menswear brand Rochambeau.

The ad campaign—which was created by an all-female crew and comes with its own built-in hashtag, #FindThemOnBumble—launched with a big splash that included taking over the cover of the New York Post. It also includes 500 outdoor placements, takeovers of a few New York subway stations, storefront incursions, illuminated double decker buses, and a half-million placements on coffee sleeves and pizza boxes. In short, if you’re anywhere near New York City, or follow anyone in New York City on social media, it’s a campaign that will be very hard to miss.

If its prevalence inspires you to tap into that diverse dating pool, all you need to do is download the app and start swiping.