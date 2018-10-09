Check out Richard Linklater’s tough new anti-Ted Cruz ad

Beto O’Rourke may not be taking any campaign donations from corporations or PACs, but that hasn’t stopped a PAC called Fire Ted Cruz from making a new anti-Cruz ad. And they enlisted Texas film legend Richard Linklater to do it.

This isn’t a Means of Production-style, appeal-to-your-sense-of-humanity, empathy, and social responsibility approach. It’s a hilariously WTF call-out of Ted Cruz’s claim he’s “tough as Texas.” Here, like so many political photo-op meet and greets, we’ve got a man in a coffee shop waxing real talk on politics. The guy is Sonny Carl, whose IMDB page includes classics like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Thelma & Louise, and The Burbs.

“If somebody called my wife a dog, and said my daddy was in on the Kennedy assassination, I wouldn’t be kissing their ass,” snarls Carl, on the all-time weird dynamic between Cruz and Donald Trump. “You stick a finger in their chest and give ’em a few choice words. Or you drag their ass out by the woodshed and kick their ass, Ted.”

Linklater eschews name calling and instead expertly uses old-fashioned unspoken disdain and Cruz’s own name as the ad’s biggest insult. “C’mon . . . Ted.” As the Washington Post pointed out, the spot is a call-back to a scene from Linklater’s 2011 movie Bernie, in which Davis played another old-timer who, in a similar outfit, gripes about liberals in a restaurant.

Anyone else think this could be a present-day Wooderson?