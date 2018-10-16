5 steps to changing your mindset about failure

We’ve all heard the stories of huge entrepreneurial successes being born from failures. Bill Gates was a Harvard dropout whose first business completely bombed. Gates famously said “It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.”

We all experience failure at some point in our lives and in our careers. Maybe your company has gone under, or you’ve been fired from a job, or you failed to win a contract with a client you were hoping to sign. How you recover from that failure will determine whether you become a future success story like Gates.

Social psychologist and executive coach Erin Baker says our ability to bounce back from failure depends on whether we have a fixed mindset or a growth mindset. “When people have a fixed mindset, they see their abilities as unchanging, and therefore take failure quite personally,” says Baker. These individuals will often feed themselves negative self-talk such as “I’m not good enough” when they fail at something.

People with a growth mindset on the other hand don’t see failure as the end of the journey. They view failure as an integral part of the growth process and believe that their abilities can change over time. Because of this, these individuals are better able to bounce back from failure. The failure actually motivates them to try new things.

Adopting a growth mindset takes time. Here are five ways you can practice a growth mindset and improve your ability to recover from failure.

1. Look for challenges

People with a fixed mindset may view a challenge as just an opportunity to fail and may shy away from taking on a challenge, but Baker says avoiding challenges only reaffirms the negative views these individuals have of themselves. She encourages people who are afraid of failure to seek a challenge that isn’t going to be life altering if you fail and something that is reasonably difficult, but not impossible. “These challenges can improve confidence and self-esteem while giving you an opportunity to fail; choose to label failure differently and try again hopefully with better outcomes,” says Baker.

2. Take time to reflect

“The best way to convince yourself that your abilities aren’t limited is to show yourself evidence of it,” says Baker. Keeping a journal or scrapbook of your achievements can be great motivation to encourage you to take on future challenges, giving your brain evidence that you are capable and that you have been successful in the past.