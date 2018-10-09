Kanye is lunching with Trump at the White House because that’s where we are in 2018

The rapper is headed to the White House on Thursday to have lunch with President Trump, the New York Times reports. While no one knows what will be on the menu, it seems likely that they will wear matching MAGA hats while discussing why Trump actually cares about the plight of black people in this country and venting their frustration that Saturday Night Live cut Ye’s pro-Trump speech short. (It’s a shame, too, because who wouldn’t want to see what Pete Davidson called, “one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve seen here,” including seeing “Chevy Chase speak to an intern”?)

Since he’ll be in Washington, West will also meet with son-in-law-in-chief Jared Kushner to discuss criminal justice reform and the creation of manufacturing jobs in his hometown (and maybe current base) of Chicago. Specifically, West wants to discuss “job opportunities for former convicts.”

This will be the second time that Trump and West have met (that we know of). The two got together during Trump’s transition, before he was sworn into office, although Ye didn’t perform at the Inauguration celebration.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, already visited the White House to work with Trump on the successful pardon of Alice Johnson, a non-violent drug offender who spent years in jail until Kardashian intervened.