Seriously, stop using these 25 terrible passwords

With news that hackers can now crack pacemakers and voting machines , it’s hard not to be a little concerned about internet security. The best line of defense, of course, is a strong password, and frankly, if you still use “password” as your password at this point, you kind of deserve to be hacked.

FrontNet has put together a list of the 25 worst passwords on the internet, and if you happen to recognize a few of them, it might be time to invest in a password management app to keep your online accounts secure–and make sure you never have to *shudder* think again.

Here’s the full list of terrible passwords:

password

passw0rd

qwerty

qwertyuiop

12345

12345678

123456789

1234567890

football

baseball

welcome

abc123

dragon

master

111111

login

solo

starwars

Of course, the problem with strong passwords and their bewildering combination of upper and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers is that they are really hard to remember, which is annoying when you’re trying to log into your Google+ account. Seriously, why can’t passwords just be a frustrated sigh?

At the same time, more and more sites are forcing our overtaxed brains to memorize increasingly complex password schemes, so it’s not particularly surprising that some people fall back on passwords that are easy to remember. While that’s understandable, we’re here to remind you that it’s not safe.