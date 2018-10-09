How to watch the American Music Awards without a TV

In an event that will surely be hate-watched by Marsha Blackburn, newly political Taylor Swift will perform the opening song at the 2018 American Music Awards tonight.

The fan-voted awards show honors a number of musical genres from hip-hop to country to EDM, using “fan interactions” on Billboard.com to determine the nominees. (You can check out the full list here.) Tonight’s ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will also include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, and a tribute to Queen courtesy of Panic! At the Disco. Tracee Ellis Ross will host.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the red carpet pre-show and awards ceremony online, I’ve rounded up a few options below.

The Red Carpet : This is the easy part. The red carpet event will stream exclusively on the AMAs YouTube page beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Hosts include Jessie James Decker, Scott Evans, and others. Find it here.

: This is the easy part. The red carpet event will stream exclusively on the AMAs YouTube page beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Hosts include Jessie James Decker, Scott Evans, and others. Find it here. The Awards Ceremony: This is a little trickier for cord-cutters. The AMA ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. If you have access to pay-TV login credentials, you can live-stream the event on ABC’s website or mobile apps. If not, you can sign up with a standalone streaming service that offers live ABC. Some of the most popular are PS Vue, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Now. Some of these services are offering free trials, and they’re easy to cancel.

Happy streaming!