3 ways to track Hurricane Michael

The National Weather Service said late yesterday that Hurricane Micheal is threatening some 300 miles of coastland in the Gulf and is expected to be “large and dangerous” when it makes landfall sometime on Wednesday.” The storm is currently a Category 1 but is expected to strengthen. It could have winds topping 111 mph by the time it reaches the Florida panhandle . Residents are told to brace for life-threatening storm surges, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

States of emergency have been declared in Alabama and 35 Florida counties, three of which have issued mandatory evacuations according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

If you’re looking to track the storm’s path and stay updated, I’ve rounded up a few good resources below.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.