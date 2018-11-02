The Recommender recommends: Unplug, lockdown, workout, and walk about

Retreat and advance “My favorite place in the world is the Wickaninnish Inn , in Tofino, British Columbia. I have a deep love for the Pacific Northwest, and Tofino is remote enough for me to truly unplug. I feel like the best version of myself when I’m there.” — Jen Rubio , cofounder and chief brand officer, Away

On switch: How to jump-start your morning

I do about five minutes of deep breathing, lying on my back on the floor, and I often get a really clear and basic idea. Like, yesterday I realized I needed to do a label change for a product. These ideas are always super specific, out of nowhere, and usually on point.” —Anya Fernald, cofounder and CEO, Belcampo

Putting in the workout: the Peloton Bike

“Peloton conveniently delivers amazing content that inspires me to work out (almost) every day. Even though I ride the bike at home, I feel connected to a large, inspiring, and supportive community of people who have a strong desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle.” —Tristan Walker, founder and CEO, Walker & Company Brands

White hat hack: Encrypt your email when using hotel wi-fi

Hackers increasingly scan open networks, mining professional secrets from users’ emails. With encryption, only your desired recipients can read your messages. Leading email applications from Microsoft and Google have this as a free option: Look under Office 365 Message Encryption (OME), and for Gmail, use the FlowCrypt add-on. —Nicole Eagan, CEO, Darktrace

It never gets old: Clarks Desert Boot

“Growing up, music was important to me; I remember seeing George Harrison wear them on the Abbey Road cover. They’re incredibly versatile, and the iconic silhouette works for practically any situation.” —Imran Chaudhri, designer/inventor