Five tips from a frequent flier, Janet Comenos, cofounder and CEO of Spotted

1. Home fires: “I pack a small Diptyque candle and light it next to my computer when I’m working late at night in my hotel. It makes the hotel room feel more like home.”

2. Draft dodge: “My White + Warren cashmere travel wrap is exceptionally long and heavy and keeps me warm during chilly flights.”

3. Brown out: “On flights, the Sleep Machine app’s ‘brown noise’ setting, on low, blocks out sound that Bose noise-canceling headphones and earplugs can’t.”

4. Pack mentality: “I preplan every outfit for a trip. I learned this the hard way after packing too light for too many work trips with daytime meetings and nighttime activities.”

5. Case closed: “My Senreve Maestra leather bag doubles as a backpack and doctor-style bag. Perfect for an overnight trip.”