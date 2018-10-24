The 4 books that inspire psychologist and author Adam Grant

1. Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking , Susan Cain It brilliantly shines a light on the forgotten strengths of introverts in leadership, creativity, and education.

2. Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard, Chip and Dan Heath

It’s masterful in its use of storytelling and social science to reveal how we can not only shift our own attitudes and actions but also move those around us.

3. The Choice: Embrace the Possible, Edith Eva Eger

This beautiful mem-oir by a Holocaust survivor gave me the kind of goose bumps you feel in transcendent moments of a Mozart sonata or an Elizabeth Barrett Browning sonnet.

4. A Whole New Mind: Why Right-Brainers Will Rule the Future, Daniel H. Pink

I’d always assumed that left-brainers had the edge, but Dan convinced me that right-brainers just might. No matter how analytical you are, you can build your creative muscles.