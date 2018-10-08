Get hired at one of these 25 companies if you want to be happy at work

Comparably just completed a year-long survey of companies—both small and large—to come up with a its 2018 list of the Happiest Employees. It divided the rankings in two parts, based on the size of the company. Among the larger organizations with over 500 workers, these are the top 25:

HubSpot (Cambridge, MA) Netflix (Los Gatos, CA) Google (Mountain View, CA) Delta Air Lines (Atlanta, GA) Salesforce (San Francisco, CA) UiPath (New York, NY) LogMeIn (Boston, MA) Intuit (Mountain View, CA) LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, CA) Starbucks (Seattle, WA) Nevro (Redwood City, CA) Insight Global (Atlanta, GA) T-Mobile (Bellevue, WA) Pegasystems (Cambridge, MA) Fanatics (Jacksonville, FL) Facebook (Menlo Park, CA) Blizzard Entertainment (Irvine, CA) eBay (San Jose, CA) Golden Hippo Media (Woodland Hills, CA) International Flavors & Fragrances (New York, NY) Workfront (Lehi, UT) Red Bull (Santa Monica, CA) Adobe (San Jose, CA) Axon (Scottsdale, AZ) NVIDIA (Santa Clara, CA)

The final data set was compiled from over 5 million ratings across 45,000 U.S. companies on Comparably.com that looked at factors such as compensation, work-life balance, perks and benefits, and culture, based on specific questions such as:

Are your company’s goals clear and are you invested in them?

Is your work environment positive or negative?

On a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to recommend your company to a friend?

Are you proud to be a part of your company?

Are you typically excited about going to work each day?

Do you look forward to interacting with your coworkers?

Branch Metrics, Sendgrid, and TripAction were the top 3 small to mid-sized businesses that have the happiest employees.