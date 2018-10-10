Mozilla’s ambitious plan to teach ethics in the age of evil tech

How do you address such monumental societal changes? For Mitchell Baker, the founder and chairwoman of the Mozilla Foundation, it starts with education.

Today, Mozilla, along with Omidyar Network, Schmidt Futures, and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, is launching a competition for professors and educators to effectively integrate ethics into computer science education at the undergraduate level. The context, called the Responsible Computer Science Challenge, will award up to $3.5 million over the next two years to proposals focused on how to make ethics relevant to young technologists.

“You can’t take an ethics course from 50 or even 25 years ago and drop it in the middle of a computer science program and expect it to grab people or be particularly applicable,” Baker says. “We are looking to encourage ways of teaching ethics that make sense in a computer science program, that make sense today, and that make sense in understanding questions of data.”

What might that look like? The competition is encouraging professors to propose changes to class material, like integrating a reading assignment on ethics to go with each project, or to methodology, like having computer science sections co-taught with teaching assistants from the ethics department. The first stage of the challenge will award these proposals up to $150,000 to try out their ideas firsthand, likely at the university where the educator teaches. The second stage will take the best of the pilots and grant them $200,000 to help them scale to other universities. Each idea will be judged by an independent panel of experts from academia and tech companies.

Baker hopes that the competition–and its prize money–will yield practical ideas that are both substantial and relevant. It shouldn’t be a required course that students take just to check a box before graduating, she says. Instead of being overly philosophical, the coursework should use hypotheses and logic to underpin ideas. The goal? To create a new way of talking about technology, one that incorporates more humanistic principles.

“Ideally we’d start to build a language for how you talk about ethics or how you think about the impact of technology,” she says. “Nothing as crisp as a mathematical formula, but you would have concepts that the next generation of technologists would understand and be able to talk about.”