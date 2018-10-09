What I learned about resilience when my cofounder got sick

On December 16, 2016, my friend and cofounder, Laurent Perrin, messaged me asking if I had time to chat. We went outside and started to walk around our San Francisco block. Then came the big news drop: Laurent had just learned that he had testicular cancer, and it had spread to his lungs and abdomen.

It’s never easy to hear that a close friend is facing a life-threatening illness–but it becomes a lot harder when that friend is your business partner. As Laurent underwent surgery and chemotherapy, I took on the responsibility of keeping the company together, all as I watched him go through this terrifying experience. When I asked Laurent if he wanted to share his story–he told me there was very little he could say. “You sit in a chair all day while poison goes through your veins, and you get sick for several weeks.”

However, he encouraged me to share my point of view. Thankfully, Laurent was declared cancer-free as of 14th November 2017. But as I look back on that period, I realized that the experience taught me three valuable lessons about resilience. Here are the lessons I learned from that challenging period.

1) I needed to prioritize my own health

When Laurent got sick, I was just beginning to grow the leadership team at Front. I was still the head of marketing, sales, product, and operations in addition to being the CEO. We had customers to serve, employees to onboard, opportunities to win, and the team needed me to lead them. At the same time, I wanted to be there for Laurent as he recovered from surgery and underwent chemotherapy–so that too, became a priority for me.

I was extremely grateful that I had the support of my team. My employees made sure that at least one person visited Laurent at the hospital or at home, and our engineering team leads stepped up to take over most of Laurent’s CTO responsibilities while maintaining their regular jobs. The rest of my direct reports picked up many tasks from me so I could do more for Laurent.

Inside, however, I was repressing a lot of anxiety. During this period, my motto was “act fast, reflect later.” This might be a typical mindset for a founder, but it was alarmingly dangerous for my health. The feelings accumulated and began to compromise my ability to lead Front. At one point, it became so debilitating that I had to stop working for two weeks.

Laurent’s doctors declared him cancer-free moments before we were due to pitch Sequoia Capital–which eventually became the lead investor of our Series B. With his renewed health, Laurent realized he wanted to put down roots closer to family, and we decided that he would move back to Paris and open a Front office there.