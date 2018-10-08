Here’s when early 2018 midterm voting begins in your state

If you’re unhappy about the way things seem to be going in Washington–or just like checking off things on that to-do list–why wait until November 6th to cast your ballot in the midterm elections?
Plenty of states allow voters to cast their vote early. Each state’s requirements and process for early voting is a bit different, but the New York Times has an excellent rundown of the rules. As for if and when you can vote early, here’s a list of dates early voting begins in eligible states.
September 20
- Wisconsin
September 21
- Minnesota
- South Dakota
September 22
- Maine
- New Jersey
- Vermont
September 27
- Wyoming
- North Dakota
October 7
- California
- Nebraska
October 8
- Iowa
October 9
- Montana
October 10
- Indiana
- Ohio
- Arizona
October 15
- Georgia
October 17
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Oregon
October 19
- Washington
October 20
- New Mexico
- Nevada
October 22
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- District of Columbia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- Texas
October 23
- Hawaii
- Louisiana
- Utah
October 24
- West Virginia
October 25
- Maryland
October 27
- Florida
October 30
- Colorado
- Kansas
November 1
- Oklahoma