Here’s when early 2018 midterm voting begins in your state

If you’re unhappy about the way things seem to be going in Washington–or just like checking off things on that to-do list–why wait until November 6th to cast your ballot in the midterm elections?

Plenty of states allow voters to cast their vote early. Each state’s requirements and process for early voting is a bit different, but the New York Times has an excellent rundown of the rules. As for if and when you can vote early, here’s a list of dates early voting begins in eligible states.

September 20

Wisconsin

September 21

Minnesota

South Dakota

September 22

Maine

New Jersey

Vermont

September 27

Wyoming

North Dakota

October 7